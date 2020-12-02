Advertisement

Police: Laurel County man wanted for sexual abuse

William Tyler Karr
William Tyler Karr(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding William Tyler Karr.

Karr is 25-years-old and is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual abuse with a minor.

Police believe Karr is evading arrest.

Anyone with information on William Tyler Karr’s location please contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

