Police: Laurel County man wanted for sexual abuse

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding William Tyler Karr.

Karr is 25-years-old and is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual abuse with a minor.

Police believe Karr is evading arrest.

Anyone with information on William Tyler Karr’s location please contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

