’Operation Elkhorn City Christmas’ lights up Pike County community

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elkhorn City community members are working together to turn the town into a Christmas village.

When a group of women decorated the city’s bridge and gazebo, the act turned on the lights for a new mission. Amy Rowe created Operation Elkhorn City Christmas, hoping to collect decorations and monetary donations to deck the city’s streets.

The community responded and the designated Paypal account now has more than $900 in donations. According to Rowe, seeing the community come together to brighten up the holiday season is more than she expected.

“Let’s get some decorations out there. Let’s get some lights, garland. You know, we want people to come here and love our little town as much as we do,” said Rowe. “It kind of blew up and turned into something so awesome.”

Elkhorn City Clerk Suzanne Bailey said the spark created when Brandi O’Quinn, Mary O’Quinn, Kendra Ratliff, Betty Ratliff, Vicky Ratliff, and Kelly Scott decorated the town’s entrance will continue to light the project as it moves forward.

“It is a little city with a very big heart,” said Bailey. “The fire department does put up lights, but they wanted to give Elkhorn City an extra special touch.”

Rowe said she is proud to live in a place where people care enough to shine a little light in dark times.

“It’s been a very hard year. So, we just thought that maybe this would be just something very small that would bring some people some happiness,” she said.

Bailey said the city is also planning a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop event to keep the holiday spirit alive and well through the new year.

Operation Elkhorn City Christmas is still accepting donations at City Hall or through the link on the Elkhorn City Events Facebook page and anyone interested in volunteering their time to decorate can contact Bailey at City Hall.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.