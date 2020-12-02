Nursing home in Hazard experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to statistics released Tuesday from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, more than 40 residents and more than 20 staff members at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The state numbers indicated that 19 new residents have tested positive as of Tuesday for a total of 44 cases among residents at the facility. All of the cases are considered active.

Additionally, three staff members have tested positive for a total of 25 cases among staff at the center. 15 of the cases are considered active with ten recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.