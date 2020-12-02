Advertisement

No. 7 Kansas outlasts No. 20 Kentucky 65-62

Kansas outlasts Kentucky 65-62 in Champions Classic
Kansas outlasts Kentucky 65-62 in Champions Classic(Phil Ellsworth, ESPN Images,)
By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats lost to the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks 65-62 in the State Farm Champions Classic.

The Wildcats led 35-29 at the half. Isaiah Jackson led the Cats at the break with seven points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. The Kentucky Wildcats went 1-11 beyond the arc in the first half.

Brandon Boston led the Cats with 12 points and six rebounds. Davion Mintz followed with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The Cats went 3-21 beyond the arc. Kentucky will travel to Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day, highest number of cases in one day
Man dead in fatal Laurel County crash Tuesday morning
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
A fire at a scrap yard in Prestonsburg broke out Monday afternoon.
Crews fight scrapyard fire in Prestonsburg, Ky.

Latest News

KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.
Schedule set for state football finals
Hazard district 7 title 2020
Team of the week: Hazard Bulldogs
Rhyne Howard. WBB Practice. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Rhyne Howard named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 30
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kelvin Joseph opting out, preparing for 2021 NFL Draft