No. 7 Kansas outlasts No. 20 Kentucky 65-62

(WYMT) - The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats lost to the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks 65-62 in the State Farm Champions Classic.

The Wildcats led 35-29 at the half. Isaiah Jackson led the Cats at the break with seven points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. The Kentucky Wildcats went 1-11 beyond the arc in the first half.

Brandon Boston led the Cats with 12 points and six rebounds. Davion Mintz followed with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The Cats went 3-21 beyond the arc. Kentucky will travel to Georgia Tech on Sunday.

