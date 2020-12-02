Nicer temperatures Thursday, more rain on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly night here in the mountains, average temperatures return for your Thursday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see those mostly clear skies tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid-20s once again. Clouds will start to increase as we head into your Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures!

We will see that mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with highs getting back into the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies return Thursday night with showers moving in late. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Your Friday is looking pretty gloomy. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies and showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Showers stick around Friday night into Saturday morning. Most of us will stay above freezing so I don’t think we will see any snow. Those higher elevations might see some flurries Saturday morning. Clouds stick around Saturday with highs only getting into the lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We should see more sunshine Sunday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s as well. Flurries are possible Monday morning, but we should see some sunshine by the later afternoon/evening hours. Highs on Monday will struggle to get into the 40s. Most of us look to stay in the upper 30s.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures look to continue into your Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

