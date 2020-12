LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s office reported a man missing Wednesday.

Police say Richard Kilgore was last seen on August 18, 2020.

If anyone has any information on Richard Kilgore’s possible whereabouts please contact the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-7000 or 606-864-6600.

