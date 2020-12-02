Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and one death on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 25 death. Health officials also reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 1,311 with 223 of those active. The health department posted on Facebook that if you received food from the Pineville Dairy Queen on Sunday, November 29th between the hours of 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and monitor for any symptoms.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 67 new cases and 14 probable cases. Knott County reported three new cases bringing the total to 581 with 144 of those active. Lee County had one new case bringing the total to 307 with 104 of those active. Leslie County reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 310 with 133 of those active. There are nine new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 507 with 141 of those active. Owsley County reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 232 with 117 of those active. There are 27 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 969 with 283 of those active. Wolfe County has five new cases bringing the total to 179 with 71 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 13 new cases and three probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 938 with 394 of those active. In Jackson County, there are four new cases and one probable case bringing the total to 411 with 89 of those active. There are 20 new cases and one probable case in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 451 with 96 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 50 new cases bringing the total to 2,641 with 1,058 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 26 new cases bringing the total to 1,440 with 208 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 19 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 1,299 with 194 of those active.

