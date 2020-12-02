Johnson County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vehicle theft

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft on Monday.

Deputies are looking for the blue Ford SUV in the picture that they say may have been stolen by the man in the picture in the Paintsville area around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call any local or state law enforcement agency.

