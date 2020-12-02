Advertisement

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vehicle theft

Sheriff's Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office are looking for this vehicle that...
Sheriff's Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office are looking for this vehicle that was stolen on Monday afternoon, November 30.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft on Monday.

Deputies are looking for the blue Ford SUV in the picture that they say may have been stolen by the man in the picture in the Paintsville area around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call any local or state law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day, highest number of cases in one day
Man dead in fatal Laurel County crash Tuesday morning
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Officials with Louisville Metro Animal Services say they are seeing fewer pets coming into...
COVID-19 restrictions mean fewer animals at local shelters
Police in Hazard and Pound, VA are looking for suspects in a shoplifting that officials say had...
Hazard Police looking for shoplifting suspects
Delivery Co-op allows restaurants and customers to pay a flat fee, then their workers deliver...
New food delivery service in Lexington focusing on locally-owned restaurants; testing out robots