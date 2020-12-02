Advertisement

Hazard Police looking for shoplifting suspects

Police in Hazard and Pound, VA are looking for suspects in a shoplifting that officials say had a gun.
Police in Hazard and Pound, VA are looking for suspects in a shoplifting that officials say had a gun.(Hazard Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department is looking for suspects related to shoplifting at a convenience store in Virginia.

Authorities in Pound, VA contacted the Hazard Police Department saying that a man and two women had shoplifted at a convenience store and had flashed a gun.

Authorities in Pound say that one of the women was overheard saying they were going back home to Hazard.

Police in both Hazard and Pound are looking for information regarding either the suspects or the vehicle they were traveling in.

The vehicle authorities saying the suspects were driving.
The vehicle authorities saying the suspects were driving.(Hazard Police Department)

