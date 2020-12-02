Hazard Police looking for shoplifting suspects

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department is looking for suspects related to shoplifting at a convenience store in Virginia.

Authorities in Pound, VA contacted the Hazard Police Department saying that a man and two women had shoplifted at a convenience store and had flashed a gun.

Authorities in Pound say that one of the women was overheard saying they were going back home to Hazard.

Police in both Hazard and Pound are looking for information regarding either the suspects or the vehicle they were traveling in.

The vehicle authorities saying the suspects were driving. (Hazard Police Department)

