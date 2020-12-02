Frigid morning gives way to sunshine, warmer temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most areas across the mountains will wake up in the 20s or even the teens, but some “warmer” weather is coming.

Today and Tonight

The clouds hung around a little longer than expected, so that saved some of us from being as cold as it could have been this morning. Unfortunately, they did move out and with a snowpack on the ground, it will still be downright frigid early. Bundle up and warm those cars up before you leave the house. There could be a few slick spots on the roads, so take it easy out there for the morning drive.

The good news is that it will be sunny and it will get above freezing today. That should help melt the snow (I know, I’m sorry snow fans). There could be some re-freezing tonight, however, as skies are expected to stay clear for much of the evening. If they do, low 20s or even some teens are possible again in those sheltered valleys. The ridges will stay a little warmer, but not much.

Extended Forecast

Several of you have already asked me when our next chance for snow is. While there is a chance for some more later this week, I wouldn’t get my hopes up.

Sun mixed with clouds will be the headline for much of Thursday. Temperatures climb toward 50 for highs. Clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of the next system which impacts us on Friday. Rain chances are possible late and lows will drop to around 40.

Friday looks soggy. Rain chances are around off and on all day and could potentially attempt to mix with some snow Friday night if temperatures drop enough. Right now, I think it’s just a cold rain. I don’t think we get cold enough. It’ll be close, so we’ll have to continue to watch it.

The models for the first part of the weekend are still trying to figure out what’s going on, so we’ll have more on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.