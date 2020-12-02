Four Roses Bourbon announces major expansion plans

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — Four Roses Bourbon plans to expand and improve its visitor center at its distillery in Lawrenceburg.

The plans call for a new bar, four new tasting rooms, an updated gift shop, a large outdoor covered patio, and a cocktail area.

Four Roses say that the visitor’s center will also offer interactive information about the history of the brand.

The project is part of an ongoing effort to accommodate the growing demand for bourbon tourism experiences.

Officials said the project is expected to be complete by the end of next year.

