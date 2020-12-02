Advertisement

Four Roses Bourbon announces major expansion plans

File
File(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — Four Roses Bourbon plans to expand and improve its visitor center at its distillery in Lawrenceburg.

The plans call for a new bar, four new tasting rooms, an updated gift shop, a large outdoor covered patio, and a cocktail area.

Four Roses say that the visitor’s center will also offer interactive information about the history of the brand.

The project is part of an ongoing effort to accommodate the growing demand for bourbon tourism experiences.

Officials said the project is expected to be complete by the end of next year.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day, highest number of cases in one day
Man dead in fatal Laurel County crash Tuesday morning
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Latest News

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Major Wooten, a World War II veteran from Alabama, was released from the hospital on Tuesday...
WWII Veteran released from hospital after battling COVID-19
Oldham County dad, educator writes letter begging Gov. Beshear to re-open schools
Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook
Police searching for missing man in Lee County, Virginia