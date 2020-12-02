Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure has barred a Pineville doctor from prescribing drugs after the regulators said he failed to safeguard against patients illegally selling the pills he prescribed, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Doctor Madhan Mohon, of the Pine Mountain Clinic in Pineville, specializes in internal medicine and has had a license to practice medicine in Kentucky since 1993.

The board cited “risky prescribing patterns” after two of Mohan’s patients died of drug overdoses in 2018 soon after being prescribed opioids.

Some of the concerns the licensure board had included the combinations of drugs Mohan was prescribing, sometimes prescribing four or more different drugs. He also didn’t use the state’s monitoring system to check patient prescription records.

Mohan has been barred indefinitely from prescribing or dispensing controlled substances and is being required to reimburse the licensure board nearly $25,000. He is also required to undergo a clinical skills assessment.

