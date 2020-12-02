David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of killing Savannah Spurlock has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Court records confirm David Sparks pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence on Monday.

Spurlock was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Lexington bar in January of 2019.

Her body was found six months later on property owned by Sparks’ parents.

The Commonwealth recommended a 50-year sentence.

Final sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

