David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of killing Savannah Spurlock has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Court records confirm David Sparks pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence on Monday.

Spurlock was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Lexington bar in January of 2019.

Her body was found six months later on property owned by Sparks’ parents.

The Commonwealth recommended a 50-year sentence.

Final sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

