COVID-19 restrictions mean fewer animals at local shelters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The same coronavirus restrictions that are keeping millions of Americans at home, seem to be helping pets.

In December 2019, Louisville Metro Animal Services had about 6,500 animals in its shelter. This year, it’s roughly 5,000 animals. Ashley Book, the shelter’s interim director, believes it’s because more people at home so their pets aren’t getting out as much.

“We’ve definitely seen a decline in the amount of intake,” Book said. “We’re also seeing a lot people coming and reclaiming their pets.”

So far this year, 870 animals have been reclaimed by their owners from the LMAS.

At any given time, LMAS has between 100 to 200 animals. It varies between dogs, cats, chickens, roosters, goats, etc. However, Book said kitten season came late this year. So they’re seeing more kittens at the shelter right now.

LMAS is offering $25 kitten adoptions until December 31.

As the temperature continues to drop, they urge anyone who sees an animal outside for too long to report it to the shelter.

