Advertisement

Broadband internet access map released in W.Va.

Expanding access to broadband internet has been a major focus in West Virginia.
Expanding access to broadband internet has been a major focus in West Virginia.(WDBJ7)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Identifying parts of West Virginia that have some of the greatest need for broadband internet access has become a focus for some state lawmakers.

On Monday, West Virginia Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell; Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; and leaders of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council announced the creation of a new statewide broadband internet availability map.

According to a release from the West Virginia House, the West Virginia Broadband Availability map will allow lawmakers, both at the state and federal levels, to better serve underserved areas with broadband access.

“Our first-of-its-kind map instead uses actual speed data from consumers, and the result is now the most accurate, detailed map of where broadband is and is not in the state of West Virginia,” Linville said in a release.

State leaders said the interactive map, which was developed by gathering West Virginians’ broadband internet speed since the beginning of 2020, “is likely the most accurate and detailed such map in the nation.”

The interactive map can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day, highest number of cases in one day
Man dead in fatal Laurel County crash Tuesday morning
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
A fire at a scrap yard in Prestonsburg broke out Monday afternoon.
Crews fight scrapyard fire in Prestonsburg, Ky.

Latest News

Major Wooten, a World War II veteran from Alabama, was released from the hospital on Tuesday...
WWII Veteran released from hospital after battling COVID-19
Oldham County dad, educator writes letter begging Gov. Beshear to re-open schools
Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook
Police searching for missing man in Lee County, Virginia
WYMT Cold
Frigid morning gives way to sunshine, warmer temperatures
Glasgow Police officers give money instead of tickets on Tuesday (WBKO)
Glasgow Police give out money instead of tickets with help of River Lake Church