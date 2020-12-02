Brewed still open, offers discount for first responders after being ordered by judge to close

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The controversy surrounding a standoff between Brewed and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department over Governor Beshear’s indoor dining mandate is taking another turn Wednesday.

The coffee shop off of Nicholasville Road was still open Wednesday morning, despite a court order telling them to stop serving customers.

The controversy surrounding a local coffee shop and Governor Beshear’s indoor dining mandate continues. Brewed was open for business this morning despite a Fayette County judge issuing a temporary restraining order yesterday that would force them to comply (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UgF2vt7roV — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 2, 2020

can come back and ask for police enforcement.



In response to the court proceedings, Brewed posted on Facebook that it would be offering 50% off to all first responders because LPD “refused” to close them down when the Health Department asked them to. (3/3) — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 2, 2020

Tuesday, Fayette County Judge Thomas Travis issued a temporary restraining order against Brewed that meant the coffee shop needed to stop serving food and drinks to patrons. That all came after the health department stripped Brewed of its food and liquor licenses for not following the governor’s mandate.

“I don’t think they’re doing it out of spite, they want to make a living, and you have to make a living. You know they don’t get a government check to support them. You have to make a living,” said one customer.

Judge Travis did not make a decision on whether or not police needed to enforce his ruling, and already Wednesday morning we’ve seen two uniformed Lexington Police officers get their coffee at Brewed, as well as a Fayette County Public Schools officer.

Last week, Lexington Police said the matter was a civil one and not one that law enforcement could take action on. However, in a statement to WKYT late Wednesday morning, Lexington Police said they have been in contact with the health department regarding steps going forward in light of the court case.

Brewed posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that it would offer first responders 50% off their orders because Lexington Police declined to shut them down when the health department asked last week.

The restraining order that the judge put in place is tied to the governor’s mandate so it should expire on December 13 when the indoor dining mandate expires.

If that mandate gets extended then the restraining order will also be extended.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.