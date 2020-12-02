Advertisement

Brewed still open, offers discount for first responders after being ordered by judge to close

By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The controversy surrounding a standoff between Brewed and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department over Governor Beshear’s indoor dining mandate is taking another turn Wednesday.

The coffee shop off of Nicholasville Road was still open Wednesday morning, despite a court order telling them to stop serving customers.

Tuesday, Fayette County Judge Thomas Travis issued a temporary restraining order against Brewed that meant the coffee shop needed to stop serving food and drinks to patrons. That all came after the health department stripped Brewed of its food and liquor licenses for not following the governor’s mandate.

“I don’t think they’re doing it out of spite, they want to make a living, and you have to make a living. You know they don’t get a government check to support them. You have to make a living,” said one customer.

Judge Travis did not make a decision on whether or not police needed to enforce his ruling, and already Wednesday morning we’ve seen two uniformed Lexington Police officers get their coffee at Brewed, as well as a Fayette County Public Schools officer.

Last week, Lexington Police said the matter was a civil one and not one that law enforcement could take action on. However, in a statement to WKYT late Wednesday morning, Lexington Police said they have been in contact with the health department regarding steps going forward in light of the court case.

Brewed posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that it would offer first responders 50% off their orders because Lexington Police declined to shut them down when the health department asked last week.

The restraining order that the judge put in place is tied to the governor’s mandate so it should expire on December 13 when the indoor dining mandate expires.

If that mandate gets extended then the restraining order will also be extended.

