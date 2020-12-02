Advertisement

Bank 253 in Pikeville closes permanently

(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bank 253, a restaurant in Pikeville, announced that they will close Wednesday, December 2 for good.

In a Facebook post, restaurant staff said they are unable to survive Governor Beshear’s mandates.

The Facebook post said, “It’s been a great almost nine year run and we want to thank all of our guests and staff for some amazing memories. We love ya!”

