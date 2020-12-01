Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces elective surgeries to be delayed

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced temporarily delaying elective procedures being performed because of concerns about having enough hospital beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the announcement Monday morning.

“Our state health experts are genuinely concerned about the possibility of our hospitals becoming overrun if things get worse,” Justice said in a news release. “Every day that we have these briefings, we are asked where we stand on hospital beds and where we stand on capacity. We’ve been in talks with the West Virginia Hospital Association and many of the state’s hospitals and we all believe that some level of reduction of elective surgeries may be needed to ensure that we will have hospital space.”

The governor went on to say, “This morning we had a call with the hospital association, our largest group of hospitals and hospital systems in the state, and what we agreed to was that, each system has their surge plans, and so we asked them to update those to where we are now – looking at surgeries that will be done over the next 45 days or so as the initial time frame – to look at not doing the kinds of surgeries that can be put off, or that aren’t urgent or emergent...and to look at prioritizing, particularly, putting off those surgeries that require an inpatient stay that would take up a hospital bed.”

He also announced the daily percent positivity on the DHHR’s website is the highest it has been since April. On Monday, Nov. 30, the positivity rate was at 7.07%.

