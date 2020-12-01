Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day, highest number of cases in one day
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the highest number of cases reported in one day and the deadliest day in Kentucky since the pandemic began.
You can watch his Tuesday update here:
The governor announced 4,151 new cases with 461 of those are children. This is the highest number of cases announced in a day. The positivity rate is at 9.59%.
There are also 35 new deaths in Kentucky which is the deadliest day recorded so far.
Beshear said a 37-year-old man from the Lee Adjustment Center died from COVID-19.
At least 183,168 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,943.
28,486 people have recovered from the virus and 2,816,183 Kentuckians have received tests.
Beshear reported a record-breaking amount of people currently in the hospital, in ICU and on ventilators. There are currently 1,777 in the hospital, 441 in the ICU and 241 on ventilators.
As of Monday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
You can see how your county is doing right now here.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
