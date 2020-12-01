Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day, highest number of cases in one day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the highest number of cases reported in one day and the deadliest day in Kentucky since the pandemic began.

You can watch his Tuesday update here:

The governor announced 4,151 new cases with 461 of those are children. This is the highest number of cases announced in a day. The positivity rate is at 9.59%.

There are also 35 new deaths in Kentucky which is the deadliest day recorded so far.

Beshear said a 37-year-old man from the Lee Adjustment Center died from COVID-19.

At least 183,168 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,943.

28,486 people have recovered from the virus and 2,816,183 Kentuckians have received tests.

Beshear reported a record-breaking amount of people currently in the hospital, in ICU and on ventilators. There are currently 1,777 in the hospital, 441 in the ICU and 241 on ventilators.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/1 (WYMT)

As of Monday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

