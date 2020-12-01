Transportation crews turn their focus to lowering temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Many Eastern Kentuckians woke up to snow on the ground Tuesday morning.

Transportation crews started treating roads Monday night.

Sara George, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 Public Information Officer, says no matter the snowfall amount the Cabinet has prepared since September.

“This is a mild snow. I mean most of the black pavement was still black in most places. In the higher elevations on top of the mountains the pavement was snow-covered with a dusting of snow,” said George. “Tomorrow morning we will be out again, of course, treating the ice itself and if the temperatures get cold enough we will use liquid calcium chloride or a combination of the rock salt and liquid calcium chloride. "

The focus now turning to the potential for black ice with lowering temperatures.

Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police is encouraging people to remain cautious.

“With the initial snowfall, everyone tends to do a good job of slowing down where they can see the snow on the road. The real danger is once the snow melts away with these temperatures it will freeze back over they can’t see that so they tend to increase their speed again and that’s what gets him in trouble and causes accidents,” said Gayheart. “If you can help from it don’t travel at all but if you have to get out slow down and buckle up for us. "

George says this snowfall is a good reminder to make sure you get prepared for the next snowfall.

“People should also take this opportunity since this was just a mild weather event to get their vehicles winterized. To make sure that their batteries are going to survive the winner, that they have checked the windshield wipers and all of the fluids in their vehicles, and especially the most important thing is the tire pressure. "

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also implemented several COVID-19 protocols to help keep people safe and operation up and running.

