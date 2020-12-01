Advertisement

Traffic alert in Pikeville due to oil on roadway

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency officials in Pikeville are urging drivers to use caution in the Cedar Creek Bridge, Cedar Creek and Town Mountain Road areas Tuesday morning.

Pikeville Public Safety says and dispatchers say there is a substance similar to oil on the road causing it to be very slick and hazardous.

The highway department has applied sand to the roadway to help.

