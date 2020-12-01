Advertisement

Team of the week: Hazard Bulldogs

Hazard district 7 title 2020
Hazard district 7 title 2020(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -After knocking off the defending Class 1A State Champions, the Hazard Bulldogs earned this week’s team of the week honors. This is Hazard’s first district title since 2014.

The Bulldogs started the season 0-5, but since then have won four games in a row.

Hazard will travel to play Paintsville in the Region Final on Friday night at 7:30 P.M.

