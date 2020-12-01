Advertisement

Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus may have come to the United States earlier than previously thought.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said the first COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were reported in mid-January.

However, the novel coronavirus could have started infecting people in the U.S. a month earlier, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Monday.

CDC researchers analyzed blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from Dec. 13, 2019 through Jan. 17, 2020. There were more than 7,000 samples collected from nine states.

They were tested for reactive antibodies for the virus that cause COVID-19. Of the 7,000 tested, more than 100 were found to have antibodies.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: Second highest Monday on record with new cases, 12 new deaths reported
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers and new deaths on Monday
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Alert Day: Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
LIVE: Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Kennedy on covid negotiations
Kennedy on covid negotiations
Snowfall 2020
Transportation crews turn their focus to lowering temperatures
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is among a bipartisan group of senators who has put forward a...
Manchin makes case for virus aid proposal
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol...
Mnuchin defends shutdown of Fed emergency loan programs