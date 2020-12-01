Southwest Virginia school system returning to virtual learning for the rest of 2020

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County, Virginia Public Schools students will not be returning to the classroom this semester.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to division superintendent Brian Austin, the district will resume remote learning starting Tuesday, December 1st.

Classes on December 1st and 2nd will be held virtually due to inclement weather, according to Austin.

In an email to all LCPS staff, Austin said classes will remain online for the remainder of the school year’s first semester with few exceptions.

As of Monday, LCPS plans to return to in-person learning on January 11th, 2021.