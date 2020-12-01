Advertisement

Southwest Virginia school system returning to virtual learning for the rest of 2020

(WRDW)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:43 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County, Virginia Public Schools students will not be returning to the classroom this semester.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to division superintendent Brian Austin, the district will resume remote learning starting Tuesday, December 1st.

Classes on December 1st and 2nd will be held virtually due to inclement weather, according to Austin.

In an email to all LCPS staff, Austin said classes will remain online for the remainder of the school year’s first semester with few exceptions.

As of Monday, LCPS plans to return to in-person learning on January 11th, 2021.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: Second highest Monday on record with new cases, 12 new deaths reported
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
A Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region goes into effect later today and runs through...
Winter Weather Alert Day: First accumulating snow of the season likely today and tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Alert Day: Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight

Latest News

Superintendent: Person at SWVA middle school tests positive for COVID-19
WYMT Snow
December starts with snow, bitter cold temperatures
More people are sending Christmas gifts through the mail during the pandemic
More people are sending Christmas gifts through mail during the pandemic
USPS (WBKO)
USPS encourages people to send gifts earlier this year as more people are shipping due to pandemic