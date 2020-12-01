Slick roads blamed for fatal crash on I-75 in Whitley County

WILLIMASBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Slick roads and winter weather conditions are believed to be the cause of a fatal crash in Whitley County Tuesday morning.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Division say the crash happened on I-75 northbound near the 14-mile marker.

Public Information Officer Steven Douglas tells WYMT a tractor-trailer was heading south when the driver lost control, crossed the median and a hit a truck.

Douglas said the driver of the truck George E. Martin, 25, of Williamsburg was killed.

The Whitley County Coroner’s Office pronounced Martin dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

I-75 was closed for several hours as crews worked the crash, but the interstate is now back open.

Douglas said slick roads are believed to have played a direct factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.