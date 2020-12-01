Advertisement

Several crashes slow traffic on I-75 in Lexington

Crash Update
Crash Update(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of Interstate 75 was briefly shut down in Lexington due to several crashes Tuesday morning.

At least five different vehicles were involved in three separate crashes all around the same time.

The crashes were caused by ice on the road in the northbound lanes between the 110-111 mile-markers, according to police.

Police blocked two lanes until a salt truck from the Kentucky Transportation Department could get to the scene to put salt on the road.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: Second highest Monday on record with new cases, 12 new deaths reported
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers and new deaths on Monday
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
A Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region goes into effect later today and runs through...
Winter Weather Alert Day: First accumulating snow of the season likely today and tonight

Latest News

Parts of I-75 North and Southbound exits closed in Whitley County due to multiple crashes
Police: Man arrested on drug charges in Whitley County
Superintendent: Person at SWVA middle school tests positive for COVID-19
Southwest Virginia school system returning to virtual learning for the rest of 2020