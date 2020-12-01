Rhyne Howard named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Preseason AP First-Team All-American Rhyne Howard has been named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 Watch List, which is comprised of 30 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for one of the most prestigious honors in college basketball.

Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late season list and the national ballot. The national ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award.

The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

Howard is set to make her season debut this week after serving a two-game suspension for a violation of team rules. She is the team’s leading returning scorer after averaging 23.4 points per game as a sophomore.

Howard placed her name all over the Kentucky record books in 2019-20 as the only player in program history to score 25 or more points in five straight games while she was the second player to score 20 or more points in eight straight games. Howard had two stretches during the season of 20 or more points in eight straight games, including each of her last eight games played after missing three games with a finger injury.

Last season, Howard became the first player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors from the AP, while she was the fifth Kentucky player to earn first-team All-America honors from a major organization and just the second UK player behind Valerie Still to earn three or more first-team All-America honors in the same season.

No. 11 Kentucky visits Kansas State Thursday and hosts No. 13 Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

