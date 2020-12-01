Police: Man arrested on drug charges in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Police arrested a Whitley County man on his second drug offense.

41-year-old Timothy Kersey’s home had been searched back in September by Williamsburg Police Officers with a search warrant.

Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers believe the items recovered were being used for drug trafficking.

Kersey was then indicted by the Whitley County Grand Jury on meth trafficking charges, in November.

Kersey has a previous conviction of trafficking a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.