Parts of I-75 North and Southbound exits closed in Whitley County due to multiple crashes

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are driving on I-75 in Whitley County, we have a traffic alert we need to tell you about.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police believe I-75 Northbound is closed for at least another two hours, as exits 11-15 are currently closed due to multiple crashes.

A crash also closed the northbound roadway on I-75 near the 14-mile marker in Whitley County.

Corbin Fire Department says that Exit 25 is also closed because of a crash involving multiple vehicles at the Laurel and Whitley County line.

