Advertisement

Parts of I-75 North and Southbound exits closed in Whitley County due to multiple crashes

(KWQC)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are driving on I-75 in Whitley County, we have a traffic alert we need to tell you about.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police believe I-75 Northbound is closed for at least another two hours, as exits 11-15 are currently closed due to multiple crashes.

A crash also closed the northbound roadway on I-75 near the 14-mile marker in Whitley County.

Corbin Fire Department says that Exit 25 is also closed because of a crash involving multiple vehicles at the Laurel and Whitley County line.

WYMT will keep you updated as we receive more information from police.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: Second highest Monday on record with new cases, 12 new deaths reported
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers and new deaths on Monday
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
A Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region goes into effect later today and runs through...
Winter Weather Alert Day: First accumulating snow of the season likely today and tonight

Latest News

Police: Man arrested on drug charges in Whitley County
Crash Update
Several crashes slow traffic on I-75 in Lexington
Superintendent: Person at SWVA middle school tests positive for COVID-19
Southwest Virginia school system returning to virtual learning for the rest of 2020