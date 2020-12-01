Parts of I-75 North and Southbound exits closed in Whitley County due to multiple crashes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are driving on I-75 in Whitley County, we have a traffic alert we need to tell you about.
Troopers with Kentucky State Police believe I-75 Northbound is closed for at least another two hours, as exits 11-15 are currently closed due to multiple crashes.
A crash also closed the northbound roadway on I-75 near the 14-mile marker in Whitley County.
Corbin Fire Department says that Exit 25 is also closed because of a crash involving multiple vehicles at the Laurel and Whitley County line.
WYMT will keep you updated as we receive more information from police.
