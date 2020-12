HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Evelyn Anderson is a Mountain Student Achiever.

Evelyn is a senior is at Pike Central High School where she has a 4.0 GPA.

Evelyn is a member of the cheerleading team and placed fourth at the state competition last year.

She also was a 2019 County Hall of Fame inductee.

