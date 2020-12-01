Advertisement

Matt Jones says he has sold Kentucky Sports Radio website

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KentuckySportsRadio.com has a new owner.

Matt Jones announced Tuesday morning he has made the decision to sell the KSR website to Stuart McWhorter. We’re told McWhorter was one of the founding investors and directors in 247Sports prior to its acquisition.

In his announcement about the sale, Jones said:

“The decision for me to sell KSR was not an easy one. I started this site 15 years ago and along with my partner Andrew Jefferson, we have slowly built it from a blog created out of our basement and populated mostly by our friends into the most read independent college sports team site in the United States. KSR has been a massive part of my life over these 15 years and watching it grow and develop, while harnessing the careers of our amazing writers and content producers has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

“For those that know me, they know that giving up complete control of this company is difficult. Selling the KSR website was something I always knew would happen, but with the day finally here, it will definitely be a transition. But I truly believe this is the best move for the future of KSR, its writers and our readers, to help us become the model for college sports coverage across America. I plan on being even more active in the day to day workings of the site than I have been in recent years and am committed to seeing our new venture realize all its possibilities.”

According to Jones, he has signed a long-term deal with McWhorter and his team to continue to oversee the site. He says KSR will also continue to use all of their current contributors and several staff members have signed multi-year deals with the new company.

Jones says the sale of the website will not affect the KSR Radio Show, which he says is not part of the deal, and it will keep its place on iHeart Radio.

