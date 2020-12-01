Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 72 new cases bringing the total to 2,591 with 1,008 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,289 with 203 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 111 new cases and 26 probable cases. Knott County has 12 new cases bringing the total to 578 with 142 of those active. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the total to 306 with 105 of those active. There are 27 new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 290 with 115 of those active. In Letcher County, there are 22 new cases bringing the total to 498 with 134 of those active. Owsley County reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 216 with 104 of those active. Perry County has 53 new cases bringing the total to 942 with 266 of those active. There are nine new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 174 with 68 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 18 new cases and eight probable cases in Clay County. Five of those new cases are from the Clay County Detention Center. This brings the county’s total to 925 with 405 of those active. Jackson County reported six probable cases bringing the total to 407 with 87 of those active. Rockcastle County has 16 new cases bringing the total to 431 with 81 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 38 new cases bringing the total to 1,404 cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported 27 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,280 cases with 201 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 932 cases.

The Pike County Health Department reported that the county has 1,937 total cases with 541 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 442 with 90 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,296.

