Lexington long-term care facility reacts to news of COVID-19 vaccine expected in just weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been called the good news of the day, hope, and the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s also known as the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We will receive in our first shipment of Pfizer vaccine 38,025 doses,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in his press conference Monday.

That’s only about one-third of the number the state expected to get. Because of that, the CDC is still refining guidance on who will get the vaccine first, but it is enough to jump-start the state’s distribution plan.

Phase 1A of vaccine distribution will include frontline healthcare workers as well as long term care facilities residents and staff.

“I think that’s the right move,” Karen Venis said.

Venis is the CEO of Sayre Christian Village, a long term care facility in Lexington that has felt firsthand the destruction COVID-19 can cause to the most vulnerable populations.

“We’re still having an outbreak here in our facility,” Venis said.

But, hearing the news of the vaccine expected as early as mid-December, she said she feels the worst is behind them, as they’re ready to utilize their partnership with CVS as soon as the first shipment is in Kentucky.

“Knowing that as soon as they get the vaccines in their hands, they’re going to be able to get it in the arms of our residents and our staff,” Venis said.

Venis does not know yet how many doses Sayre Christian Village will receive from that first shipment, but she said they will be following the CDC and state guidance for who gets the vaccine first.

