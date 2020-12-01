Laurel County health leaders expect surge in COVID-19 cases

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Southern Kentucky and health department directors expect to go up even more within the next two weeks.

The director of the Laurel County Health Department says he anticipates a surge by mid-December because of Thanksgiving day gatherings.

Trevor Bowling is getting tested Tuesday for some peace of mind.

“For work to make sure I don’t take it anywhere to work,” said Bowling.

He says he has no symptoms but with cases on the rise locally, health leaders say it’s always a good idea to get a test.

“That is very good advice. And the smart thing to do because you could be asymptomatic,” said Mark Hensley with the Laurel County Health Department.

Laurel County remains in the red zone with more than 30 cases per day. It’s been fluctuating between 20 or so to more than 40 positive cases per day. There are more than 900 active cases for a total of about 2,500. About 1,500 have recovered. More than 20 are in the hospital.

St. Joseph London reported increasing hospitalizations but has enough beds for everyone with COVID-19.

“Their surge units to see an increase in capacity. More capacity for patient load,” said Hensley.

Those recovering at home continue to have a variety of symptoms and some have them all - nausea, muscle cramps, headache, shortness of breath, tightness in the chest and loss of taste.

”I think it’s scary for some people. Feel like it’s a bit exaggerated but overall it’s real. We’ve had people that had it. You should be cautious,” said Hensley.

Laurel County has also reported 12 deaths but most of the people had pre-existing conditions.

Health leaders also say most of their contract tracing points to the virus being spread in household gatherings.

