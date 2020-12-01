Kentucky prepares for rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is preparing for its first rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky will receive its first shipment of vaccines in mid-December. The state will get 38,025 doses from Pfizer.

“For this limited amount, our plan is going to involve two groups that will receive certain portions of the first allocation of the Pfizer vaccine,” Beshear said.

The first group involves long term care residents and staff. Beshear says this group makes up 66% of COVID-19 related deaths. CVS and Walgreens will distribute around 26,000 vaccines to people in this category.

According to the state’s vaccination plan, people at greatest risk of becoming infected and seriously ill in long term care facilities will get vaccinated first.

Kentucky is preparing for its first rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. (Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard)

Up next are frontline health care workers. Beshear says health facilities around the state will distribute about 12,000 vaccines to people in this category. Local health departments have already signed up to be distributors.

“We are in communication with our local partners: hospitals, healthcare facilities, emergency management, elected officials, and others. We’re just waiting for further instructions,” said Kelley McBride, Madison Co. Health Department.

Beshear says the state expects 76,000 Moderna vaccines in late-December. The state has outlined a distribution plan as more vaccines become available.

After the initial phase, vaccines will go to first responders, healthcare workers in outpatient settings, correctional facilities, and essential workers in social services, education, utilities, public transportation, food services, and government.

Up next are vulnerable populations, such as individuals over 60, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, and high-risk children.

The rest of the general public will be last.

Health officials say the vaccines must be shipped and stored under certain conditions. Governor Beshear says the state will receive its first trial shipment sometime this week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.