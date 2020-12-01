‘Juno,’ ‘Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

(CNN) - Actor Elliot Page has come out as a transgender person.

Many have known this person as Ellen Page, the star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” among other roles.

Page announced on social media he wants to be known as Elliot with “he/him” and “they/them” as pronouns.

He said he is transgender and non-binary, meaning his gender identity is neither man nor woman.

Page said he feels lucky to finally be at this place where he loves who he is, and he’s thankful for the support he has received.

He also used the announcement to support other transgender people who have suffered harassment, abuse and self-loathing.

