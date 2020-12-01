Advertisement

‘Juno,’ ‘Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Cast member Elliot Page arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Umbrella Academy" at The...
Cast member Elliot Page arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Umbrella Academy" at The ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Elliot Page has come out as a transgender person.

Many have known this person as Ellen Page, the star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” among other roles.

Page announced on social media he wants to be known as Elliot with “he/him” and “they/them” as pronouns.

He said he is transgender and non-binary, meaning his gender identity is neither man nor woman.

Page said he feels lucky to finally be at this place where he loves who he is, and he’s thankful for the support he has received.

He also used the announcement to support other transgender people who have suffered harassment, abuse and self-loathing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: Second highest Monday on record with new cases, 12 new deaths reported
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers and new deaths on Monday
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Alert Day: Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight

Latest News

WYMT Cold
Bitter cold temperatures tonight, sunshine returns Wednesday
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say...
4 killed, 15 injured after German man drives car into crowd
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
AG Barr: No evidence of fraud that’d change election outcome
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Biden unveils economic team declaring, ‘Help is on the way’