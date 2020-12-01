Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against a Lexington business for ignoring a state ban on indoor dining.

Last week, the Fayette County Health Department filed a complaint against Brewed coffee bar. The business also lost its food and liquor license.

Brewed’s owner, Andrew Cooperrider, refused to close indoor dining, per the governor’s mandate.

Monday afternoon, a judge ruled in favor of the health department, granting their motion for a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief.

The health department had also asked the judge to authorize law enforcement to enforce the order, but it’s not yet clear if that is part of the ruling.

“We are pleased with the judge’s ruling today and will continue to do our part in helping protect the health of the community,” a spokesperson with the LFCHD said.

This is a developing story.

