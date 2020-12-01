Jennifer Lawrence’s Kentucky family farm loses barn in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) -Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm in Kentucky was destroyed by a fire over the weekend, according to the camp.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls,” Camp Hi-Ho wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes.”

The camp is owned by Lawrence’s brother Blaine.

