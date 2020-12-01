Advertisement

Have you received a call about a package waiting for you? BBB says it’s a scam

What would you do if you got a call saying one of your packages was being held?
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays are a time where cardboard boxes pile up outside of your front door. What would you do if you got a call saying one of your packages was being held?

The caller says they just need to confirm your address and they will deliver it the next day.

Don’t give them your address or any information, says Tony Binkley from the Better Business Bureau, because it’s a scam.

“You’re not talking to the shipper- in most cases, you’re talking to organized crime,” said Binkley.

Binkley says scammers have been forced to get creative with people staying home and shopping online. Their end goal is the same--get rich quick.

“One of those paths is just to ask for your information with the lure of a prize or grant or something that you want. Like in this case with the shipment so you’re talking about a problem with your shipment and I’m going to need some personal information to make sure that I’m talking to the right person,” said Binkley.

Your information is valuable too. They can open a credit card you don’t know about or buy stuff on an existing card.

“If somebody has your Social Security number, your birthdate, your name and address they can do about anything they want to you,” said Binkley.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: Second highest Monday on record with new cases, 12 new deaths reported
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
A Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region goes into effect later today and runs through...
Winter Weather Alert Day: First accumulating snow of the season likely today and tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Alert Day: Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight

Latest News

Superintendent: Person at SWVA middle school tests positive for COVID-19
Southwest Virginia school system returning to virtual learning for the rest of 2020
WYMT Snow
December starts with snow, bitter cold temperatures
More people are sending Christmas gifts through the mail during the pandemic
More people are sending Christmas gifts through mail during the pandemic
USPS (WBKO)
USPS encourages people to send gifts earlier this year as more people are shipping due to pandemic