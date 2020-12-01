Advertisement

Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines(KFYR)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City announced it plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines once they become available to the general public.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team of Supermarket Heroes has gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line associates to those working behind the scenes, this has truly been a team effort and we’re proud to have the opportunity to partner with HHS to offer free COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes readily available,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Food City Pharmacy will follow CDC vaccination guidelines to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, including guidance to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, a release from the grocery store said.

“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City offers a number of affordable preventative immunizations, including seasonal flu, pneumonia and shingles shots and has done so for over a decade”, says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.

Anyone interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination should visit the Food City Pharmacy website for more information.

