December starts with snow, bitter cold temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday is a WYMT Winter Weather Alert Day as snow chances continue through at least mid-morning. It will be a cold day overall.

Today and Tonight

Scattered snow showers will continue for a little while today before tapering off to flurries and then departing by this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. for the entire region, but that may be extended in spots.

It will be cold all day, with a brisk wind making it feel like the teens and 20s. Air temperatures will struggle to get to freezing due to the snowpack and overcast skies. I think most of us only make it to about 30. If we can get some sunshine in earlier, we might make it to freezing. Be careful out there, especially on bridges, overpasses and in the higher elevations.

Tonight, skies will clear and it will be frigid. Because the snow will still be in place, most valley locations will drop into the upper teens for lows. The ridges will stay in the low to mid-20s. Icy conditions could be possible Wednesday morning, so keep that in mind.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday brings the sunshine and some warmer air back to the region. Not too much warmer, but we’ll at least get to the 40-degree mark. Lows will drop back into the upper 20s Wednesday night as clouds start to increase ahead of a potential system on Thursday.

That is as far out that I can go without a lot of uncertainty. Models are all over the place when it comes to the forecast. I think we have chances for rain and potentially snow at times starting Thursday and running all the way into early next week.

Temperatures during the day for the next several days look to be in the 40s, so any moisture would start as rain before changing to snow as temperatures drop overnight. I know this is very vague, but if you could see my forecast sheet, you would understand why. Hopefully, things will line out with the next couple of model runs and we’ll be able to give you a better idea of what we’re looking at. Welcome to meteorological winter!

