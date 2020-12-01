COVID-19 Vaccine: When will it be available for you?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) - The United States may have two approved coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2020. Moderna announced that it plans to file for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration Monday.

Earlier this month, the company said its clinical trial showed a 94.1% efficacy rate. Now, they say is has a 100% efficacy rate against severe cases of the virus. Moderna is the second company to file for a vaccine EUA after Pfizer did the same on November 20.

The FDA will determine whether to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for use. Its advisory committee will meet in December review each of the company applications.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend who should be first in line to receive the vaccine. The CDC advisory committee called for an emergency meeting on Tuesday to cast their votes.

Here is how the CDC is making their recommendations:

For Phase 1, the CDC is considering four groups to possibly recommend for the first to receive the vaccine. It includes healthcare personnel, workers in essential and critical industries, people with high-risk medical conditions and people 65 years or older.

“My guess is that Phase 1 will probably be the first three or so months of this vaccine,” Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health said. “There just won’t be enough to start with to be able to get the entire population as they’re ramping up supply and begin to move it out. But my guess by springtime we will begin looking at widespread vaccination programs for UofL health and other healthcare organizations in the community.”

Young, healthy people who are considered low-risk need to remain vigilant until the vaccine is available to the general public.

The World Health Organization said roughly 60-70% of the U.S. population would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity and end the coronavirus pandemic.

