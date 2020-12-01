Advertisement

Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, 15 injured

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say...
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say two people have been killed and several others injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded.(Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020
BERLIN (AP) — A car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, killing two people and seriously injuring 15 others, officials said.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded, Trier police tweeted. Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city center.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe told the SWR broadcaster that in addition to the two dead, 15 people had suffered serious injuries.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the crash, and police didn’t answer their phones or email.

Trier is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg. The city of about 110,000 people is known for its Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, which is near the scene of the crash, and as the birthplace of Karl Marx.

