Bitter cold temperatures tonight, sunshine returns Wednesday

WYMT Cold
WYMT Cold(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The snow has stopped falling but bitter cold temperatures continue tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The snow on the ground and the gradual clearing tonight will allow for very cold temperatures across the mountains. I do think areas along the mountains will likely hang onto those clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. It could feel like the low to mid-teens in some areas. It will be a cold start to your Wednesday for sure.

We should start to see that sunshine return Wednesday with highs struggling to get into the lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s with clouds increasing once again.

Extended Forecast

We will see a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with showers moving in very late Thursday night into Friday. Highs will be near 50 with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Showers take over the mountains Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s. Some showers could continue Friday night into Saturday and with temperatures near freezing, we could see a rain/snow mix. Models are very up in the air right now so this could change.

Hopefully, we’ll start to clear out Saturday with highs only getting into the mid-40s. By Sunday we will definitely dry out with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The cooler temperatures and sunshine look to continue for the new week.

