Advertisement

Bell County boy, family return home following 352 nights at Ronald McDonald House

Caisyn Fuson has battled neuroblastoma for more than a year.
The family says they have not spent a holiday at home since before September of last year.
The family says they have not spent a holiday at home since before September of last year.(Courtesy of Chris and Brittany Fuson)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The moment when Caisyn Fuson rang the bell signaling he was cancer-free is something Brittany Fuson says she has waited more than a year for.

“It was just overwhelming with joy to know that he done it,” Fuson said. “There’s a lot of kids that don’t make it through this therapy.”

After spending 352 nights at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati, Caisyn returned home to Bell County today. Despite the weather, he received quite the welcome.

“It makes you feel incredible to know that our community is standing behind us and praying for Caisyn,” Fuson said.

The Fusons have made many trips to and from the banks of the Ohio River in the past year, but Brittany says that this one was the most special of them all.

“It’s very relieving. It’s been actually a very relaxed trip too to know that he’s safe and he’s healthy right now from cancer,” Fuson said.

Just what do the Fusons plan to do next? Something they say they have not done since before September 2019: celebrate a holiday at home as a family.

“Last year we spent Christmas at the Ronald McDonald house and last Thanksgiving and this Thanksgiving was spent in the hospital,” Fuson said. “So this is going to be a wonderful Christmas.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
11.29.2020 Snowfall Forecast
Rain shower move in tonight, snow arrives for the new week
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps above 9%
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Appeals court rules for Governor Beshear on order keeping religious, private schools closed
22-year-old Adam Mills
UPDATE: Kentucky Senator-elect Johnnie Turner’s building burns in Harlan, 22-year-old man charged

Latest News

Mountain Student Achiever Evelyn Anderson
Mountain Student Achiever Evelyn Anderson
The Bell County boy has been battling neuroblastoma for more than a year.
Bell County boy set to return home following cancer treatment in Cincinnati
vaccine distribution
COVID-19 Vaccine: When will it be available for you?
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is reminding Kentuckians to report suspected election law...
AG Cameron files emergency application with US Supreme Court in latest move to open private, religious schools