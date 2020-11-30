Advertisement

With Love from Harlan looking to provide relief to victims of building fire

The nonprofit organization is looking to help those affected get back on their feet.
The remnants of a building owned by Kentucky Senator-elect Johnnie Turner serve as a reminder...
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A building fire in downtown Harlan left many homeless and without their belongings, but With Love from Harlan is looking to lend a hand.

The nonprofit organization has been collecting various donations since late Saturday evening. With many of the affected community members being graduates of the Hope Center, With Love from Harlan president Leslie Bledsoe said it is humbling to be able to provide for those in need.

“We’ve been collecting donations. Monetary donations, clothing donations, furniture donations. We’ve had many people reach out throughout the community to offer dishes, furniture, many different items,” Bledsoe said. “And so hopefully we’ll get these people back in apartments and get them back on their feet.”

Bledsoe also said that they have set up a GoFundMe page and will continue to work with the Red Cross and other various organizations to ensure that everybody finds a new home.

