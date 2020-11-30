Winter Weather Alert Day: First accumulating snow of the season likely today and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for most of the region later today and runs through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Today and Tomorrow

The last day of November and the first day of December are going to have a winter feel and look to them. Rain will continue for a while today before starting the transition to snow later this afternoon and evening for our area.

Temperatures peaked at midnight and will slowly drop throughout the day. Once night falls, they will crash fast. By sunset, most spots will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Once the transition happens, it will take a little while for the ground and road temperatures to drop enough to allow the snow to stick. Grassy areas will cool faster especially with heavy bands of snow that are expected at times. Roads and bridges will become slick overnight in spots as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s. Be careful if you have to be out late tonight or early on Tuesday.

With all that being said, I think our snow forecast from the weekend holds for today and tonight. The only thing we’ve added is some higher totals for the higher elevations. Areas above 2000 feet have the best chance of seeing the highest totals, as always.

This is our updated snow map for November 30th through December 1st, 2020. (WYMT)

Snow showers will linger for a little while on Tuesday morning before moving out. Highs will struggle to climb to near freezing Tuesday afternoon with the snowpack in place and not much melting expected due to cloudy skies for much of the day. Those skies will clear out Tuesday night and temperatures will plummet. Most areas will drop into the low 20s with some spots potentially getting into the teens.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday looks sunny and warmer, with highs reaching the low 40s. Thursday brings another system that could give us some rain or snow. That will all depend on temperatures. Some flurries or wintry mix could be around into early Friday too. Let’s get through the next 36 hours first and we’ll get more into the forecast for the rest of the week.

