Gov. Beshear: Second highest Monday on record with new cases, 12 new deaths reported

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Monday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here:

The governor announced 2,124 new cases and 12 new deaths, including two veterans in Kentucky on Monday.

At least 179,041 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,908.

28,241 people have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is currently at 9.42%

421 people are currently in the ICU, up 14 from Sunday. 1,741 people are in the hospital, up 32 from Sunday. 11 new people are on a ventilator on Monday, bringing the total up to 229.

Gov. Beshear released new COVID-19 numbers on Monday, November 30th, 2020
Gov. Beshear also passed along information from the White House COVID-19 Task Force stating if you traveled during Thanksgiving to assume you were exposed to the virus and to get tested. Officials say to make sure you isolate yourself until your results come back to protect those around you.

More states were added to the travel advisory on Monday. The following states have positivity rates of higher than 15%: Idaho (44.35%), South Dakota (41.36%), Iowa (40.26%), Kansas (38.10%), Wyoming (32.76%), Pennsylvania (27.11%), Alabama (27.10%), Oregon (26.96%), Oklahoma (20.20%), Arizona (19.95%), Utah (18.21%), Missouri (18.07%), Mississippi (17.60%), Montana (16.45%), Nevada (15.59%), Ohio (15.32%).

The governor announced the $40 million COVID-19 assistance fund for restaurants and bars affected by the recent shutdowns due to his executive orders started taking applications on Monday. You can find out if your business is eligible and apply here.

As of Sunday, 115 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

