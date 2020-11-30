Advertisement

Supreme Court seems skeptical of Trump’s census plan

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court sounded skeptical Monday that President Donald Trump could categorically exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot seats among the states in the House of Representatives.

But it also appeared possible that the justices could avoid a final ruling on the issue until they know how broadly the Trump administration acts in its final days in office and whether the division of House seats is affected.

No president has tried to do what Trump outlined in a memo in July — remove millions of noncitizens from the once-a-decade head count of the U.S. population that determines how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives, as well as the allocation of some federal funding.

The court, meeting by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic, heard arguments in its second case in two years related to the 2020 census and immigrants.

The census already is facing novel questions over deadlines, data quality and politics, including whether the incoming Biden administration would do anything to try to reverse decisions made under Trump.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
11.29.2020 Snowfall Forecast
Rain shower move in tonight, snow arrives for the new week
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Appeals court rules for Governor Beshear on order keeping religious, private schools closed
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps above 9%
22-year-old Adam Mills
UPDATE: Kentucky Senator-elect Johnnie Turner’s building burns in Harlan, 22-year-old man charged

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia official announces investigations, defends election
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Disappearance of Utah monolith won’t prompt major probe
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum...
OPEC talks on oil production to go into second day
The funeral of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the masterminds of Iran's nuclear program, was held...
Iran says Israel killed military nuclear scientist remotely
Kaavan the elephant has been taken to a new home after a lonely confinement in Pakistan.
Journey of the lonely elephant Cher helped rescue