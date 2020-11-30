State highway in Perry County closed due to pavement break

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Jackson tell WYMT part of one state highway is closed until further notice due to a pavement break.

KY 1165, also known as Pratt Mountain Road, in Perry County is closed between mile points 0.1 and 0.3, which is between KY 7 near Cornettsville and Stoney Bump Lane.

Officials say there is no timetable on when repairs will begin or how long they will take.

Drivers can use the Left Fork of Maces creek section of KY 1165 to access KY 7 as a detour while the road is closed.

